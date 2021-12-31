Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $234.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.