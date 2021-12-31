eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Hits $2.96 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $89.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00314628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

