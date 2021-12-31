Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares traded down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.96. 1,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 335,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $964.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 2.61.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 129,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

