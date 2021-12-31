DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.55). Approximately 38,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 226,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.56).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DWF shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 110.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The firm has a market cap of £375.07 million and a PE ratio of -23.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.46%.

About DWF Group (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

