Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $378.73 million and $77.43 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,333,485 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.