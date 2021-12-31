Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 14,748 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $403,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Synovus Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33,923 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $70,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,578,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $47.67 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

