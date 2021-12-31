Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 83.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

