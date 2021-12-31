Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $179.06.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total transaction of $303,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

