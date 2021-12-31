Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

BRKR opened at $84.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.94. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

