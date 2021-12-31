Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 6,546 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 290.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $171.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average is $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $173.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

