Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 23,709 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 221.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,050,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,983,000 after buying an additional 181,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

