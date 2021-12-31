Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

NYSE:BIP opened at $60.18 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

