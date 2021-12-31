Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,367.88

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,367.88 ($18.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,396 ($18.77). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,386 ($18.63), with a volume of 71,176 shares changing hands.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.52) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.78) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.86) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,660 ($22.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,348.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,367.88.

In other news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.10), for a total transaction of £1,185,453.12 ($1,593,565.16). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.97), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($981,011.84).

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

