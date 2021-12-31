Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 16,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 83,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 157,036 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 733,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 201,275 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.