Dudley & Shanley Inc. Sells 6,895 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 5.0% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

