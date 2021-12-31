Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $16.44 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission accounts for about 2.9% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.45% of Allison Transmission worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after acquiring an additional 687,374 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,423,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,917 shares during the period.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

