Drep [new] (DREP) Trading Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $44.26 million and $8.52 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002388 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.