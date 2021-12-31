Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy's is witnessing healthy growth across its global generics markets, especially in Europe and India. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving the annual growth. The company enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. Approval of new generics should further bolster the portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Dr. Reddy’s is facing significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which is a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies who strive to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too.”

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of RDY traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.42. 98,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,214. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

