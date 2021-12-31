Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.00. Doximity has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter worth $128,637,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Doximity by 101.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $96,187,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,272,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.