Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 25,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $71.78 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

