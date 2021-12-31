Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $3,165,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $251.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

