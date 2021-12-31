Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. 12,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.55. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

