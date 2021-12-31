DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.14

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 58097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.13. The company has a market cap of C$207.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.86.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$42.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.4108742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

