Digitalcoin Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $220,383.08 and $35.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,089.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.72 or 0.07868017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00314802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.77 or 0.00904071 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00073654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.51 or 0.00481408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00258644 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,190,706 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

