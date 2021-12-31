DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.16 Million

Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $692.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $697.50 million. DexCom reported sales of $568.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 765.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 49,142.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354,319 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $141,443,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $140,009,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $541.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $528.77. DexCom has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.