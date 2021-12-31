Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €23.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.17 ($26.33).

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

FRA:DTE opened at €16.30 ($18.52) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.60). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.26.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

