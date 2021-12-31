Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $188,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $398.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

