Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Dell Technologies worth $240,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,014,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,597,000 after purchasing an additional 549,804 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

