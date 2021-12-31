Deutsche Bank AG Buys 51,842 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,842 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Charter Communications worth $202,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $657.23 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $668.96 and its 200-day moving average is $718.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

