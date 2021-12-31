Deutsche Bank AG Buys 2,618,098 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $245,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after purchasing an additional 529,430 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,855,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 469,781 shares of company stock valued at $20,034,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.99 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

