Deutsche Bank AG Buys 11,627,708 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 108.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.83% of Energy Transfer worth $214,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after buying an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after buying an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after buying an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after buying an additional 8,180,929 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

