Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 713 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Welltower were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 338,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $85.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

