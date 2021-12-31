Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 711.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Masco were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

MAS stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

