Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 144.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 75,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 148,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

