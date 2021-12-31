Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.