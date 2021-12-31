Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after buying an additional 286,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 267,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

