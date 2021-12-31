Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 1,390 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 87.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $67.49 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

