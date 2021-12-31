Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 2.01. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. Analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

