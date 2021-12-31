DEJAVE Reaches Market Cap of $148,960.87 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 91.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for approximately $56.53 or 0.00119917 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded 58.7% lower against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a market cap of $148,960.87 and $85.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058527 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,693.29 or 0.07834350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00073991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.58 or 0.99801322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008025 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

