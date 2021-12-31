DeHive Price Reaches $0.53 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. DeHive has a market cap of $443,558.27 and approximately $144,951.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.91 or 0.07907167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,227.90 or 1.00533820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00072991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007932 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.