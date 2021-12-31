Defender Capital LLC. Has $654,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $339.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

