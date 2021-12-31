Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $16.27

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $15.81. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 65 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

