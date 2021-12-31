Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datto by 667.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Datto by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 227,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 4,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,564. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51. Datto has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

