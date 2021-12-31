Daniel Richard Mazziota Acquires 5,000 Shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $20,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Richard Mazziota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Daniel Richard Mazziota bought 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $17,750.00.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 35.66, a quick ratio of 34.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 46,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets.

