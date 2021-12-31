Daniel J. Levin Sells 144,858 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

