Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 29,846 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,586,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,846 shares during the period. CyrusOne makes up 2.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 3.61% of CyrusOne worth $355,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after buying an additional 343,667 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,074. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CONE. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

