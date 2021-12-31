Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,970 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $567.06. 11,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

