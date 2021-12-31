Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 559,566 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 440.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,566 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Realty Income worth $44,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 164.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 247,143 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 22.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $50,746,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.80. 20,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,699. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

