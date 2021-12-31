Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 250,209 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 3.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $588,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.58. 3,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,463. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.