Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.51. The company had a trading volume of 266,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,785,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

